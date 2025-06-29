KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 – Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has expressed disappointment over a viral incident involving a male worshipper who was removed from a surau in Teluk Panglima Garang in Selangor after performing Subuh prayers.

He added that the removal of a worshipper who was not causing disruption went against the values of mercy and respect fundamental to Islam.

“Suraus and mosques are sanctuaries for the soul... not exclusive spaces to be controlled without wisdom and compassion,” Mohd Na’im said.

He also called for mosque and surau administrators to adopt a more compassionate and respectful approach, particularly when dealing with elderly congregants.

“Administrative actions must be carried out with decorum and respectful communication – not in a manner that humiliates others,” he said.

The individual, believed to be the father of popular preacher PU Azhar Hilmi, was reportedly engaged in acts of worship such as i’tikaf and waiting for Dhuha prayers alone when he was asked to leave by a female staff of the surau.

Mohd Na’im also stressed that preserving the sanctity of mosques went beyond maintaining their physical structure, and included fostering moral conduct and a spiritually uplifting environment.

He then urged all parties to resolve the issue in a spirit of mutual forgiveness to ensure suraus remain welcoming and dignified spaces for all worshippers.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) also weighed in, saying the incident must be taken seriously as it concerns proper decorum and governance at religious premises.

“Mosques and suraus are institutions of rahmah that shape the character and unity of the ummah,” said Jakim director-general Datuk Sirajuddin Suhaimee, using the Arabic word that means “compassion” or “blessings”.

He said Jakim continues to promote the values of Masjid Rahmah by engaging mosque administrators and the public in efforts to uphold Islamic ethics and ensure places of worship remain peaceful and inclusive.

“A key focus is on upholding Islamic ethics in treating worshippers and visitors with kindness, particularly within the sacred spaces of Allah that should foster serenity, peace, and reflection,” he added.



