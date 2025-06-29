MIRI, June 29 — Two new state constituencies (DUNs) will be needed to complement the proposed creation of two parliamentary seats in Baram, should a redelineation exercise take place, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau.

He believes that the current Baram parliamentary constituency may be split into two, Upper Baram and Lower Baram.

“I don’t know which part of Telang Usan will be carved out to form the new DUN, but perhaps we will find out during the special DUN sitting on July 7,” he said during the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Telang Usan Women’s Wing Mother’s Day and Father’s Day dinner on Friday.

Dennis added that the existing Telang Usan, Mulu and Marudi state constituencies might be affected by the creation of a new DUN within the Baram parliamentary area – if this were to happen.

“It could involve taking small parts from each: some from Mulu, some from Telang Usan, and some from Marudi.

“However, I don’t know the exact location. I’ve never been involved in any meetings discussing the proposed new DUN,” he confirmed.

The parliamentary constituency of Baram in Sarawak is the second largest by area in Malaysia, covering over 22,000sq km, slightly bigger than all of Perak. — Picture from Wikipedia/Derkommander0916

Dennis disclosed that a total of 17 new DUNs and nine new parliamentary seats had been proposed, noting that the matter would be debated before being submitted to the federal government.

Moreover, Dennis also announced that Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas would be invited to witness first-hand the condition of the logging road from Baram to the Bario Highlands via a convoy scheduled for next week.

“The three-day convoy, which I will also be joining, will depart from Miri this July 1.

“YB Datuk Amar Douglas and the rest of the entourage will travel upriver from Miri to Bario using the Baram road, to see with our own eyes the condition of our road.

“We are thankful to him for taking the time to spend three days with us on this journey,” he added.

Dennis also hailed the dinner as a platform to strengthen the bond and camaraderie among PBB members in Telang Usan and fellow members of the component parties within Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“To date, some 2,900 residents of Telang Usan are involved in the PBB, making it the largest political organisation in the area,” he noted. — The Borneo Post