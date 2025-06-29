KOTA KINABALU, June 29 — The collaboration between Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) should not be misconstrued as the formation of a new political bloc but instead seen as an effort to solidify the existing Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), said PBS information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Joniston emphasised to reporters on Saturday that the upcoming PBS-STAR grassroots convention scheduled to be held on July 12 serves as a platform to reinforce cooperation between the two local parties as Sabah heads towards the next state election.

“It’s important for us to have this convention because we want members and grassroots leaders from both parties to come together and further enhance our existing good understanding and cooperation,” he said when asked about the issue after the launching ceremony of Community-Based Tourism (CBT) Conference and Expo 2025.

Joniston pointed out that the collaboration was rooted in strengthening the cohesiveness between PBS and STAR, extending beyond party leadership to their grassroots machinery.

“This is all geared towards further strengthening Gabungan Rakyat Sabah. When PBS and STAR are strong, it ensures a stronger GRS as well.”

He further reiterated that contesting under the GRS banner is a priority for PBS leadership, reflecting the coalition’s collective commitment to retain the state government.

“Our leadership has more or less implied that it’s important for us to contest as GRS candidates. That will further underscore GRS’s seriousness in forming the next government,” he added.

Responding to Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s recent remarks that Umno never invited PBS to work together, Joniston clarified that PBS never claimed to have received such an invitation.

“That statement was made in the context of what Zahid Hamidi (Umno president) said that the door to work with GRS is not closed. Bung echoed that sentiment. So our position is clear, GRS, made up of eight component parties, must continue strengthening itself and exploring cooperation with Pakatan Harapan, which is currently part of the state government under GRS Plus,” he said, adding that while some Umno assemblymen are part of the current State Cabinet, Barisan Nasional (BN) as a whole is not officially part of the government.

“BN is not part of it. What we have are individual Umno representatives aligned with the state government.”

Joniston also took aim at what he described as Umno’s inconsistent stance regarding cooperation with GRS.

“Bung has said many times that they will never work with GRS, but then there’s flip-flopping. One day it’s a firm no, the next day, they say they might consider it. As far as PBS is concerned, the chief minister and GRS chairman is firm, and any decision will be a collective one made with input from all component parties,” he said.

He reiterated PBS’s long-held position, if Umno and BN have no intention of working with GRS, then PBS sees no reason to pursue that route either. — The Borneo Post





