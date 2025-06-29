SIBU, June 29 — Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) is preparing to contest in the next state election by targeting constituencies deemed suitable, based on grassroots support and the aspirations of its members.

PBDS president Mejar (Rtd) Moses Ripai said the party is in the process of identifying potential candidates who meet its internal criteria and are capable of serving the people effectively.

He said this during the PBDS Ngiling Bidai gathering held at his residence in Taman Permai here last night, which was attended by over 100 members and their families.

Among the senior leaders present were deputy president Julius Enchana, secretary Kipli Ayom, Selangau PBDS chief Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun, Kanowit chief Datuk Paduka Michael Lias, Saratok chief Dato Linang Chapum, PBDS Orang Ulu representative Dr Elli Luhat and PBDS Bidayuh representative Dr Bayang Teron.

“We have always remained committed to serving the people, even if our efforts are not always publicised. What we do on the ground does not need to be exaggerated, let our actions speak quietly but meaningfully,” said Moses in his address.

He called on members to continue fostering unity and mutual understanding within the party, as these values are crucial to strengthening PBDS as it moves forward politically.

Touching on potential collaborations, Moses said PBDS remains open to working with opposition parties, provided such cooperation is built on mutual respect and aligned with the party’s core values.

“We welcome cooperation with any like-minded parties, as long as there is sincerity and respect for our principles,” he said.

The event, held in conjunction with the PBDS ‘Ngiling Bidai’ Program, featured traditional elements such as the miring ceremony, Ngajat dance and the symbolic cutting of the ‘ranyai’ tree.

The strong turnout by the party’s top leaders was seen as a signal of PBDS’ intention to revitalise its grassroots network and consolidate its position ahead of the next electoral contest. — The Borneo Post