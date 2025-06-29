KOTA BARU, June 29 – Express and tour bus drivers and passengers must wear seatbelts from July 1, with enforcement initially targeting buses manufactured from January 2020 onwards, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) announced today.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said older buses will be given time to retrofit seatbelts, while enforcement officers will ensure compliance starting Tuesday.

“Previously, we adopted an advocacy approach, but starting July 1, we will enforce it strictly,” he was quoted saying by New Straits Times.

“If drivers fail to remind passengers to wear their seatbelts, not only will passengers be fined, but the driver and the bus operating company will also be penalised.”

He explained that if the driver had given a reminder but passengers still refused to comply, only the passengers would be fined RM300 each.

Aedy said JPJ officers would use closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings to determine if reminders were issued before departure.

He noted that discussions with bus operators had already taken place and guidelines had been issued to facilitate enforcement.

Drivers are responsible for ensuring all passengers fasten their seatbelts before starting the journey.

The JPJ chief stressed there would be no compromise on violations moving forward.

Calls for stricter laws came after 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students died when a bus carrying 42 passengers veered off the East-West Highway near Gerik on June 9.

A total of 48 individuals were involved in the incident, with 13 pronounced dead at the scene and two more succumbing to injuries in hospital.

A group of UPSI students involved in the fatal bus crash has since announced its plan to take legal action against the bus driver and the company operating the vehicle.