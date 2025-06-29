KOTA BARU, June 29 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has found that 64 per cent of commercial vehicle operators audited during the Special Operation on Safety Audit System Guidelines (Ops Khas JISA) failed to meet mandatory safety requirements.

Its director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the nationwide operation, which began on June 23, involved audits on 133 companies operating commercial vehicles. Of these, 85 companies failed to comply with JISA guidelines, while only 48 passed.

“The non-compliant companies comprised 43 lorry operators and 42 tour and express bus operators,” he said after attending JPJ’s Setia Khas Assembly here today.

Among the key violations were the failure to appoint occupational safety and health officers, lack of GPS installation in all vehicles, and poor GPS monitoring practices.

Many companies also failed to record drivers’ working hours, which must not exceed eight hours a day, and did not ensure a minimum 30-minute break every four hours of driving.

He added that some companies had no safety action plans in place and did not display hotline numbers or the names of responsible officers on their vehicles for public complaints.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli speaks to reporters at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan in Pengkalan Chepa on June 29, 2025. — Bernama pic

“The department will submit the list of non-compliant companies to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for further action, including possible suspension or cancellation of operating licences.” he said.

Aedy Fadly stressed that JPJ will not compromise on safety and will continue to take firm enforcement action as part of efforts to enhance road safety and uphold the integrity of the national transport system. — Bernama