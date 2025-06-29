KOTA KINABALU, June 29 — Six more politicians in Sabah have been accused of involvement in the mining licence scandal.

A MalaysiaKini report yesterday alleged that among the politicians named are from two local parties.

The portal claimed that a source who spoke on condition of anonymity has provided them with screenshots allegedly taken from a video recording involving the political leaders, with the total amount of alleged bribery involving RM3.96 million between the six individuals.

The source had further alleged that one of them received the highest amount of RM1.78 million, followed by two who received RM600,000 each. The other three allegedly received RM530,000, RM300,000 and RM150,000.

In addition to the video evidence, the source claimed that WhatsApp messages and other documents exist to support the transactions.

With the latest development, 15 politicians have been implicated in corrupt activities between 2023 and 2024, in exchange for assistance in processing mineral exploration licence applications.

Last week, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that two state assemblymen and a businessman are expected to be charged later this month. — The Borneo Post





