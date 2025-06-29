KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Police received three police reports about an incident that occurred during a rally held in the capital yesterday afternoon, including a scuffle that resulted in minor injuries to a police personnel.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the rally, which was joined by about 100 people, began at 3.02 pm outside a shopping mall along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman before it proceeded to Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Raja.

A participant lit a flare at about 4.30 pm, causing thick smoke that could have threatened the safety and health of other participants, security personnel and the public in the vicinity.

“The police took preventive measures to control the situation but there was a scuffle between participants and personnel till a police personnel suffered minor injuries,” he said in a statement today.

An investigation paper was opened under Section 353 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 3(5) and 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

He also advised the public not to speculate as it could disrupt investigations and to channel related information to the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the Dang Wangi police headquarters control centre at 03-2600 2222. — Bernama