KLANG, June 29 – The Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) reportedly said it has rejected a proposal to build a four-storey columbarium — a memorial facility for handling and storing human ashes — near a mosque in Kampung Raja Uda here.

Mingguan Malaysia reported Mayor Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain saying the decision was made during the One Stop Centre (OSC) Committee Meeting on Thursday, citing technical concerns and objections from local residents.

“However, the applicant may file an appeal to the Selangor State Town and Country Planning Department within 30 days.

“If they are still dissatisfied with the Appeal Board’s decision, they may bring the matter to court,” he was quoted saying.

He added that MBDK had followed proper procedures in reviewing the application.

Utusan Malaysia previously reported on June 11 that Kampung Raja Uda residents had urged the council to reject the project, fearing potential negative impacts.

They cited concerns over traffic congestion as the columbarium site is located along Persiaran Raja Muda Musa, a key route to Klang, Shah Alam and Kuala Lumpur.

Residents also feared that pile-driving work could damage nearby homes, including causing severe wall cracks.

Kampung Raja Uda Mosque imam Mohd Bazaireen Baharuddin had earlier expressed disappointment that the columbarium would be built less than 50 metres from the mosque.

“We are worried that many religious events will be held there once it is completed, making Muslim residents here uncomfortable. We hope our MP, assemblyman, and the mayor will hear our concerns,” he reportedly said.