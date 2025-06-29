ALOR SETAR, June 29 — A 57-year-old engineer lost RM275,000 after falling for an online investment scam known as ‘Moomoo’, which was advertised on Facebook in April.

Kedah Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Loi Yew Lik said the victim responded to an investment offer involving Chinese currency on April 20 by clicking a WhatsApp link, which led him to a group called ‘6 Investment Securuties Internasional’.

He later communicated with several individuals using the numbers 019-2007253 and 019-2345678.

“The scammers promised a 10 per cent return within days, prompting the victim to transfer RM275,000 in eight transactions between May 27 and June 13 to two company accounts under the names Cisi Infra Solution and Cisi CPT Infra Trading,” he said in a statement today.

When no profits were received, the victim grew suspicious as the scammers continued requesting more money, claiming it was needed to release his returns and initial capital.

He eventually lodged a police report at the Baling District Police Headquarters yesterday after realising he had been cheated.

Loi advised the public to verify any investment offers with the police or nearby stations and to use tools such as the Mule Check app, the CCID Facebook page, or contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997. — Bernama