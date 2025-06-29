JERTIH, June 29 — Higher learning institutions (IPTs) must closely monitor any initiatives taken independently by their students, including chartering tour buses to return to their hometowns during the holiday season, said Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

The Higher Education Minister said such oversight is crucial to prevent any untoward incidents involving students.

“I urge universities to maintain communication and monitor any self-initiated plans by students,” he told reporters after visiting the home of the late Nurly Sahirah Azman at Kampung Gong Pasir, Kerandang here today.

Also present were Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Zamri Ibrahim and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Fadzli Adam.

Nurly Sahirah was among 15 UPSI students who perished in a road accident involving a charter bus and a Perodua Alza on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik, Perak on June 9.

Zambry also said the ministry is reviewing various views and suggestions for improvement following the tragic incident, including proposals to schedule student travel during the day instead of at night.

“We take note of all the concerns raised, especially on social media, to prevent any untoward incidents,” he said.

He added that the ministry remains committed to acting swiftly and decisively in addressing student-related issues, especially those involving loss of life. — Bernama



