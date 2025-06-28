KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani today urged Umno delegates to shift their mindset and move away from clinging to past leadership glory, as the political landscape continues to evolve.

According to Buletin TV3, the Umno vice-president said 40 per cent of voters in the next general election will be made up of young Malaysians, whose expectations and outlook differ from previous generations.

“These young people are not interested in narratives that divide Malaysia’s multiracial society. Their friends come from diverse backgrounds.

“What they want is a leader who can navigate and shape a harmonious multiracial nation,” he said during his keynote address at the 2025 Titiwangsa Umno Division Delegates’ Meeting today.

Johari, who is also the Titiwangsa Umno division chief, said the party must remain inclusive and not marginalise non-Malay communities.

He warned that failure to move beyond outdated thinking could result in a loss of trust among young voters.

“They’re not interested in nostalgia. They want to see whether future leaders are transparent, open, and free of corruption.

“They are evaluating leaders based on integrity, credibility, and their knowledge to build a better future for their generation — and those to come.

“They’re also looking for strong commitment from leaders — those who are willing to sacrifice time, effort and ideas for the nation without expecting rewards,” he reportedly said.

Johari, who also serves as minister of plantation and commodities, said Umno delegates carry the responsibility of developing credible community leaders who can be seen as products of the party.