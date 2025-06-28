KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Two more students from the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Besut, Kuala Terengganu have been remanded for three days to assist investigations into an alleged bullying incident at the school.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the remand order, which runs until Monday, was issued by Assistant Senior Registrar Yuhanis Mohd Roslan at the Magistrates’ Court in Kuala Terengganu to allow police to investigate the case under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Besut police chief Superintendent Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu said the two 15-year-old students were detained at about 4pm yesterday when they turned up with their families at the Besut District Police Headquarters.

So far, two Form Two students have come forward claiming they were assaulted by a group of older students in an incident at the school dormitory around 11.30pm on June 24.

According to police, the first victim was allegedly forced into a semi-squatting position with slippers placed on his head for about 40 minutes. He was also punched in the stomach and slapped, resulting in pain to his abdomen and right ribs, along with bruising on his back.

The second victim reportedly sustained injuries to both legs.

Yesterday, five other students aged 15 to 17 were also remanded until tomorrow in connection with the case.