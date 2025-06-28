KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — More than two tonnes of dead freshwater tilapia have been found floating in the Melaka River near Taman Rumpun Bahagia Bachang since Thursday, according to authorities.

The Melaka Water Regulatory Body (BKSA), in a statement yesterday, said investigations are under way to determine the cause of the mass fish deaths.

The probe includes allegations that the incident may have been triggered by an oil spill or chemical odour, based on complaints received on Thursday night.

“Investigations to trace the source of the pollution are actively being carried out from the Batu Hampar area through nearby industrial zones upstream along the Melaka River.

“Emergency clean-up operations have also been activated, in collaboration with the Melaka River and Coastal Development Corporation (PPSPM),” BKSA said.

BKSA said it views the incident seriously and urged the public to report any suspected discharge of pollutants by individuals or companies.

“If we are able to identify those responsible, legal action will be taken under the Melaka State Water Resources Enactment.

“Stern action, including compounds, fines or prosecution, may be taken for offences involving pollution of the state’s water sources,” it said.

PPSPM, in a separate statement, said 30 personnel were deployed to the site to remove the fish carcasses.

As of midnight yesterday, about 2,000kg of dead fish had been collected, with clean-up work still ongoing.

“The clean-up is being prioritised as the Melaka River is home to the Melaka River Cruise tourism service,” it added.

Similar incidents have reportedly occurred almost annually, believed to be due to the mixing of saltwater and freshwater near sluice gates, which can lead to fish deaths.