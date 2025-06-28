KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A 52-year-old New Zealand woman was injured after falling from a height of about six metres at Kanching Waterfall in Rawang today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said an emergency call was received at 11.52am.

“A team from the Rawang Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene,” he said in a statement.

“The victim, a New Zealand national, had fallen from the waterfall from a height of approximately six metres.”

He said initial checks found that the woman sustained injuries to her left leg, left arm and spine.

The victim was conscious and taken to hospital for further treatment.