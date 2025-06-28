KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has expanded its investigation into high-value assets linked to the late Tun Daim Zainuddin and his family to five more countries.

This follows earlier action in the United Kingdom and Malaysia involving several high-profile assets tied to the former finance minister and his proxies, New Straits Times reported this evening.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper listed the five countries as the United States, Singapore, Japan, Italy and the Crown Dependency of Jersey, an island in the English Channel off the coast of Normandy, France.

The assets in question were allegedly not declared to the MACC during its investigation.

“Other nations where assets are allegedly being held will also face similar action,” one unnamed source was quoted as saying.

The MACC began probing Daim’s financial affairs as part of a wider investigation into unexplained wealth and asset declarations involving politically exposed persons.



