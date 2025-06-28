CYBERJAYA, June 28 — The University of Cyberjaya has suspended two students believed to be linked to the murder investigation of 20-year-old student Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara.

In a statement today, the university said the suspensions took effect early Friday and reflected its zero-tolerance policy toward safety breaches.

This follows the arrest of three suspects — two women and a man, aged 19 and 20 — who are currently under a seven-day remand to assist police investigations.

They were apprehended in Johor Baru and Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan, and are being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Maniishapriet, a Bachelor of Physiotherapy student from Kuching, was found unconscious in her off-campus accommodation on Tuesday morning.

She was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived at the scene.

Sepang police said there were no signs of forced entry or sexual assault but reported that the victim had suffered head injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Several belongings, including her laptop, phone, ATM card, and cash, were also missing.

In response to the incident, the university has implemented tighter security measures at off-campus accommodations, including deploying additional security personnel and increasing patrols.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our utmost priority.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent events and are taking firm, immediate steps to ensure our community feels protected and supported,” said Vice Chancellor Professor Dr David Whitford.

The university urged the public to avoid speculation or spreading unverified information, pledging full cooperation with authorities and the release of verified updates as investigations progress.

Police investigations are ongoing.