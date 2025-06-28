ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 28 — More than three tonnes of durian, equivalent to about 2,000 fruits were sold out in 12 hours on the first day of the Rahmah Madani Sale in conjunction with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) 2025 Southern Zone Carnival held at Puteri Harbour yesterday.

Durian trader Mohd Hairul Mohd Aziz, 43, from Batu Pahat, said the affordable promotional prices ranging from RM25 to RM35 per kilogramme for the premium Musang King variety, compared to the market price of RM40 to RM60 was the main reason for the overwhelming response from visitors.

“From 10 am to 10 pm yesterday alone, we managed to sell almost three tonnes of durian. Today, we’re targeting to sell another four tonnes, insyaAllah,” he told Bernama when met at his sales tent at the carnival today.

Commenting on the Eat Local Fruits campaign launched yesterday by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, he described the initiative as a timely move to bring Malaysia’s agricultural produce into the spotlight.

“Malaysian durians are among the best in the world. If events like this are organised more often, locals can enjoy premium durians that are usually exported,” he said.

Mohd Hairul also expressed his support for the expansion of the Rahmah Madani Sale and campaigns to promote local fruits, especially now that some imported fruits are subject to Sales and Services Tax (SST).

“This is the best time for us to aggressively promote local fruits. The quality is excellent and should be the rakyat’s first choice,” he said.

Visitors also welcomed the campaign which offers affordable prices while boosting demand for local agricultural produce.

Siti Rubiah Manshor, 51, said local fruits should be the people’s top pick, especially in the current economic climate.

“It’s a shame if local fruits aren’t our first choice, while foreigners are scrambling to buy them. This campaign to eat local fruits is great, but it needs to be implemented consistently,” she said.

Yesterday, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali launched the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM) 2025, themed ‘Jom Beli Lokal’ (Let’s Buy Local), aimed at expanding the reach of local products and reducing dependence on imported goods. — Bernama



