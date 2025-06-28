KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — With less than a week to go before Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad’s resignation takes effect, PKR election co-director Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is still hopeful the minister of natural resources and environmental sustainability will reconsider stepping down from Cabinet.

Saifuddin, who is also home minister, believes there is still time for Nik Nazmi to rethink the move, saying his skills and talent remain valuable to the government.

“I’ve known Nik for a long time — since I was PKR deputy Youth chief. He’s very talented, very intellectual, and works in a systematic way,” Saifuddin said in an interview with Berita Harian published today.

“He has chosen to resign, with his leave ending on July 4. With this small window of time left, I’m still hopeful he will return to his post.

“I believe there is still room for Nik to consider and reflect. I’m making the same appeal, as I don’t side with either Damai or Hiruk.”

Damai, or Dari Akar, Membina Aspirasi Inklusif, was the campaign platform led by PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar during the party’s recent internal elections, while Hiruk — Hidupkan Idealisme Reformasi Dalam Ujian Kuasa — was the slogan of former deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s camp.

Nik Nazmi, who was aligned with Rafizi’s camp, failed to defend his position as PKR vice-president in the party polls last month. Earlier, he had also lost the contest to retain his Setiawangsa division chief post.

Following the defeats, Nik Nazmi — who is also MP for Setiawangsa — announced on May 28 that he had submitted his resignation as minister, effective July 4, mirroring Rafizi’s move to vacate the Economy portfolio after losing his own re-election bid.

Saifuddin, who is also Pakatan Harapan secretary-general, said his appeal to Nik Nazmi was in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s open-minded approach.

After both leaders announced their resignations, Anwar had urged them to reflect deeply before leaving their Cabinet posts.

Rafizi, the MP for Pandan, went ahead with his resignation, which took effect on June 17.

Commenting on Rafizi’s departure, Saifuddin said he respected the former minister’s decision, but continues to stay in touch with him.

As a PKR veteran, Saifuddin also pledged to continue playing a unifying role within the party leadership.

“I was closely engaged with both Nurul Izzah and Rafizi right up to the end before the party election. Just a few hours before heading to Johor, I invited them over for a three-hour heart-to-heart discussion.

“There were points of agreement and disagreement. I believe I can still play that role between the two of them and will continue doing so.

“I’m not concerned about whether my position in the party is strong or weak, or whether I hold a high post. I define my success in PKR by staying consistent and making a meaningful contribution,” he was quoted as saying.