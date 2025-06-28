KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Malaysia and Indonesia agree that a united and stable Asean is crucial to addressing current global challenges, whether economic, political or security-related.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter was agreed upon during his meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta yesterday, in conjunction with his one-day official visit to the republic.

“As two founding members of Asean, Malaysia and Indonesia reaffirmed their strong commitment to preserving regional unity and maintaining Asean’s stability.

“Hence, the close Malaysia-Indonesia ties will continue to serve as a model and catalyst for greater Asean unity, for the well-being of the people of both countries and the region as a whole,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

He added that in the spirit of mutual trust, Malaysia and Indonesia are also determined to resolve the outstanding border issues without delay.

He said resolving the border issues, including longstanding maritime matters, is a shared priority to preserve the strong ties and close cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia.

“This win-win solution is expected to further enhance the confidence and trust between the two neighbouring nations.

“The alignment reflects the close friendship and strong strategic relations between the two countries,” he said. — Bernama