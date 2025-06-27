GEORGE TOWN, June 27 — An analysis manager at a factory in Bayan Baru, here, lost RM300,000 after falling victim to a love scam through social media.

Penang Police deputy chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the incident began when the 45-year-old woman became acquainted with a man claiming to be an American citizen via Facebook in November last year.

He said not long after, they started communicating via WhatsApp after the man allegedly expressed a desire to pursue a serious relationship with the victim.

“The suspect introduced himself as a businessman in the field of information technology (IT), claiming to be operating a business in a foreign country.

“After a month of getting to know one another, the suspect told the victim that his bank account had been frozen in that country and asked for her help to make payments for the delivery of important stock related to his business,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Alwi said the suspect promised to repay the money and even offered additional payment as a token of appreciation to convince the victim.

Lured by the online romance and trusting the suspect, the woman then made 16 transactions to five different bank accounts between December 12 and 14, 2024.

However, the victim realised that she had been scammed when the suspect asked for more money, allegedly to cover his travel expenses to visit her in Malaysia. He also sent her a tampered photo of a passport.

Mohd Alwi said the woman lodged a police report at the Barat Daya police headquarters yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama



