KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) expects dry and hot weather conditions to occur in most places nationwide from June 28 to July 1 this year.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said based on analysis of weather models, the maximum temperature in some areas is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius during that period.

In this regard, he said the public is advised to reduce outdoor activities during the period.

“The public is also advised to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my and MetMalaysia’s official social media as well as download myCuaca application for the latest and most accurate information,” he said. — Bernama