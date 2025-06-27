KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The national-level Maal Hijrah 1447H/2025M celebration takes place today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), with more than 8,000 guests expected to attend, including local and international dignitaries.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia, are scheduled to arrive at 9.30 am to grace the event.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, both Deputy Prime Ministers, Cabinet ministers, foreign envoys, government officials, participating contingents and members of the public are also expected to attend.

A key highlight of the ceremony will be the Royal Address by His Majesty, who will also present the National and International Ma’al Hijrah Personality Awards.

The programme includes a special tausiyyah (religious lecture) on the theme of hijrah (migration), to be delivered by Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Izhar Ariff Mohd Kashim, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Studies at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

The event will be broadcast live on TV1 by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and other local stations, and streamed via the official social media platforms of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

This year’s theme, ‘Membangun Ummah Madani’ (Developing a Madani Ummah), calls on Muslims to reflect on the Prophet Muhammad’s hijrah and apply its lessons to build a progressive, inclusive and morally grounded society.

In a previous statement, JAKIM said the theme underscores values of inclusivity and civilisation-building, not just in physical terms, but also in nurturing morally and spiritually excellent individuals.

“This year’s celebration highlights the spirit of hijrah, particularly the sacrifices and efforts of the Prophet in developing a virtuous society grounded in sustainability, well-being, creativity, dignity, confidence and compassion, all while embracing diversity in unity,” the statement read.

Muslims across the country welcomed the new Islamic year 1447H last night with reflection and reverence, marked by the year-end and new year prayers held at mosques and suraus nationwide. — Bernama