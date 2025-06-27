KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today issued a stern reminder to community leaders not to use Islam as a political tool for personal interests.

His Majesty said that Islam should instead serve as the foundation, including in national governance, based on values, justice and compassion in line with the complete and perfect principles of syariah, which encompass all aspects of life.

“I would like to remind community leaders not to politicise Islam for personal gain. Instead, they should Islamise politics for the good of the nation.

“Islam is a complete and perfect religion that covers every aspect of life. Therefore, no party should exploit religion for their political interests, spread slander or incite hatred, which in the end will divide society,” His Majesty said.

Sultan Ibrahim said this in his address at the national-level Maal Hijrah 1447H/2025M celebration at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here.

His Majesty also said that platforms for dakwah (Islamic preaching) and religious teaching should not be used to promote political agendas, but should remain spaces to strengthen unity and cohesion among the ummah.

Sultan Ibrahim further decreed that all parties must respect the Federal Constitution and never spark hostility in the name of race or religion, which could jeopardise national peace.

“The strong unity we enjoy in this country stems from the Federal Constitution, which outlines the values of togetherness, power equity, responsibility and consensus.

“Let us together safeguard the sanctity of Islam and foster harmonious unity among the ummah, for Islam is a religion of brotherhood and peace,” Sultan Ibrahim said.

At the same time, His Majesty decreed that the administration of the country must be guided by Islamic syariah, and not be influenced by secular or liberal ideologies. — Bernama



