SYDNEY, June 27 — Hannah Thomas — daughter of Malaysia’s former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas is reportedly at risk of losing sight in one eye after an alleged scuffle with Australian police during a protest outside a business in Sydney accused of supplying technology to the Israeli military.

According to The Guardian, Hannah, who previously contested Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s seat of Grayndler as a Greens federal election candidate during the recent general election, was among roughly 60 protesters who gathered outside a business in western Sydney at around 5.30am today.

The group aimed to block pedestrian access, claiming the company provides “electroplating and surface coating services for a variety of applications including aerospace and defence technology” used by Israel.

The Greens allege the business is “involved in providing plating services for various parts used in F-35 jets” deployed by the Israeli military.

The Guardian reported that NSW Police said officers issued a move-on order as the protest was considered “unauthorised”, citing a lack of advanced notice and failure to submit exemption forms required under anti-protest laws.

It is understood that Hannah allegedly refused to comply and was arrested.

The 35-year-old sustained facial injuries during the arrest and was taken to Bankstown Hospital for treatment.

Online images showed severe swelling around Hannah’s right eye, with friends and family fearing permanent damage.

“The prognosis provided to family earlier was that they could not tell the extent of her injuries until there was a full examination because the swelling was too severe and that it was possible she may lose vision in that eye,” NSW Greens MP Sue Higginson was quoted as saying.

Police allege a “scuffle ensued” as officers attempted to arrest several protesters, during which a body-worn camera was taken by an unknown individual.

Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi called the incident “atrocious”, adding, “Hannah’s health is my top priority. Once she is able to consider next steps, she has my full support in responding to this... and seeking accountability.”

Higginson described the protest as peaceful and called Hannah “the victim of brutal excessive force by the police”.

She rejected police claims of an unauthorised protest, stating: “All protests are lawful in terms of the gathering of people on public land.”

All five individuals arrested were granted conditional bail and are due to appear in Bankstown Local Court on July 15.