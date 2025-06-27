SEPANG, June 27 — Police have reportedly secured a seven-day remand order for three suspects arrested over the murder of a 20-year-old university student in Cyberjaya earlier this week.

The remand order, effective today until July 3, was granted after the suspects — two women and a man — were brought before the Sessions Court here this morning.

New Straits Times reported that Sessions Court Judge Azaraorani Abdul Rahman approved the remand to assist with the ongoing investigation into the killing.

The trio, aged between 19 and 20, were seen arriving in handcuffs at the court at about 8.30am under police escort.

Earlier, Sepang police chief Asst Comm Norhizam Bahaman said the suspects, aged between 19 and 20, were detained in Johor Baru, and Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan between yesterday and earlier today.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Yesterday, police earlier said the student, who has been identified as Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara was found unconscious by a friend around 10am on Tuesday and confirmed dead shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

Hailing from Kuching, she was also identified as a Bachelor of Physiotherapy student at the University of Cyberjaya.

Norhizam had claimed that there were no signs of forced entry or sexual assault, but that the victim had sustained head injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Police also said several of the victim’s belongings, including a laptop, mobile phone, ATM card, and cash, were missing.