PASIR MAS, June 27 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has said that the recent physical bullying incident involving six students at the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Besut, Kuala Terengganu should serve as a lesson to all students at other MRSM colleges to not repeat the same behaviour.

Its chairman, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said that the six students have been suspended and expelled from MRSM after an investigation found that they were involved in bullying their college juniors.

“I have repeatedly emphasised that I will not compromise on any form of bullying. So what happened at Besut MRSM is very disappointing for me, and of course, all processes and procedures have been carried out at the college level.

“We have a disciplinary committee, and their (students) actions are indeed true. That is why I mentioned that any dissatisfaction with a junior who commits any form of physical bullying is something that cannot be forgiven and I am firm on this matter,” he told reporters after officiating the Umno Division delegates’ meeting in Rantau Panjang here today.

He said that strict actions, including suspension, were taken immediately because MARA’s principle is very clear: there is no compromise on any form of physical bullying.

“I have already instructed the disciplinary committee of the Secondary Education Division that we cannot compromise because once the investigation is done, it gives the committee the option of suspension or otherwise, but I said in this matter that our principle is firm,” he said.

According to him, this case should serve as a lesson to all MRSM students to understand that any act of bullying a classmate will not be taken lightly.

“I can generally say, Alhamdulillah, the decrease in these cases is indeed very significant. We rarely hear about bullying cases. But when it resurfaces (the MRSM bullying case), it is very disappointing to me.

“At the MARA level, we suspended six MRSM students who were found to be involved. That day we suspended them temporarily, and when we conducted the investigation process, we found that the behaviour indeed existed,” he said.

Asyraf Wajdi said that any rational reason to justify the act in question is unacceptable.

According to him, the MRSM-level investigation has been completed and he will not accept any appeals because, for him, bullying involving physical actions is something serious.

Asyraf Wajdi also said that various anti-bullying prevention programmes at MRSM have begun, including awareness programmes, motivational sessions, and the involvement of existing MRSM counsellors.

“Indeed, these enlightenment and education programmes have been implemented, but I am very saddened because it is still happening, and my objective is to achieve zero bullying at MRSM,” he added.

Yesterday, the media reported that a Form Two student at Besut MRSM claimed to have been bullied by a group of senior students in the Putera dormitory on Tuesday night, resulting in injuries to his abdomen, ribs and back.

The Besut district police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu, was reported to have said that his department received a report regarding the incident at 6.48 pm the day before yesterday. — Bernama