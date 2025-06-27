PUTRAJAYA, June 27 — Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan has been tasked with carrying out the duties and functions of the Economy Minister with immediate effect, following the resignation of Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

Chief Secretary to the Government and Cabinet Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the decision was agreed upon by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and announced during the Cabinet meeting on June 25.

“Amir Hamzah’s primary responsibility is to restructure and revise the contents of the 13th Malaysia Plan, which is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on July 31, 2025,” he said in a statement here.

This includes taking into account additional information submitted by ministries, as well as views and comments provided by the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Amir Hamzah, in a statement, thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the trust in giving him the mandate to assist with the tasks and responsibilities at the Ministry of Economy.

He said his main focus for the moment is to finalise the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), adding that he had received much feedback from fellow ministers in Cabinet indicating the need to revise it to better reflect the policies of the current government and to sustain the momentum of the Madani Economic Agenda reform.

On May 28, Rafizi had announced his resignation from the post of economy minister, following a defeat for the deputy president post in the recent PKR party elections.

The Pandan MP said he no longer holds the mandate to carry out his party’s reform agenda in government after the lost to Nurul Izzah Anwar.