KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 – PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar has today called for stronger protection of Indigenous land rights in Sarawak following the passing of long-time activist Dennis — which she called a key figure in the fight for Native Customary Rights (NCR).

In a statement, Nurul Izzah paid tribute to Dennis’ contributions and urged Malaysians to continue advocating for the indigenous Orang Asal communities in the state, many of whom face ongoing threats from land encroachment and displacement.

“Agi idup, agi ngelaban – as long as there is life, the fight continues,” the daughter of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said, referencing the rallying cry of Sarawak’s Orang Asal rights movement.

She recalled her first visits to remote villages in Sarawak, where she learnt how the Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, and Penan communities see land as their livelihood, a space for worship, and where traditions are upheld and families raised.

She said Dennis’ lifelong struggle, along with the efforts of other figures such as Harrison Ngau and the late Bill Kayong, exemplified unwavering courage and resilience in defending ancestral land and heritage.

“Although the nation’s laws and the Sarawak Land Code recognise NCR rights, the reality is that only a fraction of these lands have been officially surveyed and granted ownership,” she said.

Nurul Izzah highlighted that many Indigenous communities still face encroachment, forced evictions and exploitation as a result of land being leased to corporations without proper consultation or compensation.

“Palm oil plantations and logging activities continue to expand at the expense of Orang Asal sacrifice,” she said.

She noted that courts have repeatedly affirmed NCR rights as consistent with customary law, the Federal Constitution and international human rights norms, but said enforcement remains inconsistent.

“I urge that the process of surveying and issuing titles for NCR land be expedited, and that no new licences be issued for lands still under dispute,” she said.

She stressed that any development must obtain the free, prior and informed consent of original landowners and that affected communities must be fairly compensated.

Nurul Izzah concluded her statement with a call for national solidarity, urging Malaysians to stand with Sarawak’s Orang Asal peoples to ensure their voices are heard and their rights safeguarded.





