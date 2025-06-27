KANGAR, June 27 – PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin has reportedly urged party leaders who were defeated in the recent divisional polls to remain committed to the party’s cause and not withdraw from its activities.

He said unity must be prioritised after the internal contests, and those who lost should not harbour resentment but support the new leadership and continue contributing to the Islamist party’s struggle.

“We must remember that after the elections, the main task is to restore unity, and if there are any rifts, we must return to the fold. Our real opponents are not those we contested against in the election — they are our comrades.

“I sincerely hope that our goal is not to seek fame or higher positions through victory, but to uphold the trust that has been given,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Hashim also reminded those elected that their positions carry responsibilities and that they were entrusted by party delegates to support both the party and its grassroots.

The recent divisional election in Arau saw a major upset when Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli lost his post as division chief.

Several other key state leaders, including the State Assembly Speaker and executive councillors, also failed to secure positions in their respective divisions.

Hashim said the party must remain the guiding force behind the state government, in line with decisions made during last year’s PAS annual assembly.

He stressed that PAS should be involved not only in shaping government policies but also in influencing key appointments.