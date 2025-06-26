SEPANG, June 26 — The University of Cyberjaya today said it will strengthen its safety procedures following the death of a 20-year-old student at one of its shared residential facilities in Cyberjaya.

In a press statement, the university said it is working closely with security experts to review and enhance its existing safety protocols.

“The safety of our students, their families, and the surrounding community remains our utmost priority,” it said.

The university also said that it is cooperating with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), which is currently investigating the incident.

Police earlier said the student, who has been identified as Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara was found unconscious by a friend around 10am on Tuesday and confirmed dead shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

Sepang police chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman said there were no signs of forced entry or sexual assault, but that the victim had sustained head injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Police also said several of the victim’s belongings, including a laptop, mobile phone, ATM card, and cash, were missing.

Norhizam added that investigators detected multiple transactions using the victim’s ATM card after her death.

The incident has sparked concern online, with members of the public questioning the safety of student accommodations.