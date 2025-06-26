KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Police have obtained closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage as part of efforts to track down the suspect in the murder of a female university student in Cyberjaya, Selangor, on Tuesday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said today the footage was gathered from multiple sources and locations nearby.

“The recordings will be used to identify the suspect and narrow down possible areas where the suspect might be,” he said, as reported by Utusan Malaysia.

Earlier, media reports said police had classified the death of the student from a private university in Cyberjaya as murder, following injuries found on the victim.

It is understood that Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara, 20, was confirmed to have died from head injuries caused by blunt force trauma. However, there were no signs of sexual assault.

The victim, originally from Kuching, Sarawak, was reportedly found dead in her dormitory room, believed to have been murdered.