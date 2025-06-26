GEORGE TOWN, June 26 — The inaugural Cambodia Airways direct flight from Phnom Penh to Penang marks a key milestone in strengthening regional ties and enhancing connectivity with Asean neighbours.

Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said the launch was both timely and significant, particularly as Malaysia assumes the Asean Chairmanship this year.

“This route not only creates a new aerial corridor linking Penang with an Asean neighbour, but also highlights Penang’s growing strategic role in the regional aviation network,” Wong said in a statement today.

He noted that Cambodia is now the sixth Asean country with direct air links to Penang, after Thailand (Bangkok, Don Mueang, Phuket), Indonesia (Medan, Jakarta, Surabaya, Banda Aceh), Singapore, Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City) and Myanmar (Yangon).

Wong said the new route also carries strategic weight for the development of Penang’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) tourism sector.

“Improved air connectivity not only offers greater convenience for delegates, business travellers and professionals, but also reinforces Penang’s position as a regional MICE hub in South-east Asia,” he said.

He added that while Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Penang currently lead the Asean MICE market, the regional landscape is evolving.

He said cities such as Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta and Yangon have ramped up investments in convention infrastructure and city branding.

“Therefore, Penang must seize the momentum by strengthening its connectivity with Asean nations and forging strategic partnerships to attract more high-end professional events, ultimately expanding the state’s presence in the Asean MICE ecosystem.

“The state will continue to uphold its strategy of ‘air connectivity leading, industries flourishing’ by actively expanding its network of direct flights and positioning Penang as a more open, diverse and high-quality international tourism destination,” he added.

Earlier today, the inaugural flight departed Phnom Penh International Airport at 8.05 am (local time) and landed at Penang International Airport at 10.31 am, where it was welcomed with a traditional water salute.

The service will operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Cambodia Airways was welcomed on behalf of the Penang government by Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau director and Kebun Bunga State Assemblyman Lee Boon Heng, representing Wong.

Also present were Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia Shaharuddin Onn and Tourism Malaysia deputy chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin.

Meanwhile, Lee said the agency is actively targeting the incentive travel segment and looks forward to collaborating with stakeholders to position Penang as a top destination for high-impact international business events.

“The launch of this route is expected to boost international arrivals and support Penang’s broader tourism and economic development strategies.

“It also gives Penangites greater access to Cambodia’s rich cultural heritage, ancient temples and emerging travel experiences,” he added. — Bernama