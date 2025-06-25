PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said the prosecution will challenge the Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s corruption conviction and sentence handed down by the High Court.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) in charge had informed him that there had been plans to take the case to the Federal Court regardless of today’s outcome at the Court of Appeal.

“I was informed earlier by the prosecutor that they will be filing an appeal to the Federal Court,” he said in a press conference at MACC’s headquarters here.

“The DPP informed me that if a different decision had been made, an appeal to the Federal Court would still have been pursued,” he added.

When asked for his thoughts on the court’s decision, Azam said he holds no personal feelings towards those involved in the cases he investigates.

“I do not feel disappointed or pleased when I investigate any case,” he said.

Earlier today, Syed Saddiq was acquitted of four charges relating to the misappropriation of funds belonging to Bersatu’s youth wing, Armada.

A three-member Court of Appeal (CoA) panel led by Justice Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim said the decision was unanimous.

Delivering the court's decision, Justice Noorin said that High Court Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid had erred in several decisions, and that there was no element of dishonesty when the former Youth and Sports Minister instructed his staff to remove money from Armada’s bank accounts.

She said the trial judge did not take into account the procedures and contradictory evidence, and also took into account evidence given by witnesses under duress from MACC.