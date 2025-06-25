KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Prolintas Group chief operating officer Rostam Shahrif Tami was reportedly fined RM100,000 by the Sessions Court here today for failing to report that he had received a RM90,000 bribe in February 2023.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Rostam pleaded guilty to a lesser charge under Section 25(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, after the Attorney-General’s Chambers accepted a representation he submitted last month.

The court was told that the money was handed to him by Rosman Alias, on behalf of Satunas Technologies Sdn Bhd, as a kickback after the company was awarded a contract.

The incident reportedly took place at Bayou Diner Restaurant 51 in Puchong.

Judge Rosli Ahmad also ordered the forfeiture of nearly RM1 million in seized funds, along with a RM114,000 bond paid for seven luxury watches and two cars.

In January, Rostam had been charged with soliciting and accepting a RM70,000 bribe, also from a representative of Satunas Technologies, in connection with the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) project.

The alleged offence was said to have occurred on April 12, 2023, at a mosque parking lot in Kampung Datuk Keramat.