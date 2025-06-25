KUALA TERENGGANU, June 25 — Terengganu police recorded 22 theft-related reports, including cable thefts, at East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project sites across the state from January 1 to May 31 this year, with estimated losses totalling RM300,000.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said 13 investigation papers were opened — five cases in Besut, four in Marang, two in Setiu, and one each in Kemaman and Dungun.

“Of these, five cases have been charged in court under Sections 414 and 379/511 of the Penal Code. Another five were classified as no further action (NFA) due to lack of evidence, while three are still under investigation,” he told Bernama here today.

He noted the number of cases had declined compared to the same period last year, when 35 reports were lodged, involving nearly RM2 million in losses.

At that time, 23 investigation papers were opened — eight cases in Marang, five each in Kuala Terengganu and Besut, three in Setiu, and two in Dungun.

“Of those cases, eight were brought to court under the same sections, five were given NFA status, and 10 remain under investigation,” he added.

Mohd Khairi advised project site operators to strengthen security to prevent further theft, especially involving cables.

He recommended installing perimeter fencing, CCTV cameras, and adequate lighting, especially at night, in addition to deploying sufficient security personnel and maintaining a well-organised inventory system for construction materials and equipment.

He also urged nearby communities to report any suspicious activity or unauthorised movements around project sites to authorities or site management.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had previously said the police must take firm action against cable thefts at ECRL sites, as such incidents could disrupt the project’s progress.

Earlier, Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) had expressed concern over cable thefts detected at certain locations along the ECRL alignment, which spans Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor. — Bernama