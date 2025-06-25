KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The government will take full ownership of the proposed Madani City in Putrajaya 25 years after its completion, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said today.

She further said the RM4 billion development will be fully funded and maintained by the developer, Putrajaya Holdings, under a Build-Lease-Maintain-Transfer (BLMT) model.

“This project does not waste public funds, as claimed by some,” she wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

Dr Zaliha said Madani City would also provide 10,000 new housing units for civil servants, addressing a current backlog of more than 17,000 unfulfilled applications.

She stressed that the development is a necessity, not a luxury, as demand for government quarters far exceeds existing supply.

Madani City, located in Precinct 19 of the federal administrative captial, spans just 102 acres — about 0.8 per cent of Putrajaya’s total land area.

“It will not replace Putrajaya,” she said, countering what she described as a common misconception.

She added that the project was designed in line with the government’s vision of a clean, healthy, advanced, safe and eco-friendly city.

The name “Madani” reflects values of humanity, balance, justice and sustainability, and is not a political label, she added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the Madani City project on June 3, and is expected to officiate the groundbreaking ceremony tomorrow.