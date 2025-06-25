PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has won his appeal against his conviction and sentence for corruption by the High Court.

A three-member Court of Appeal (CoA) panel led by Justice Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim said the decision was unanimous. He was joined by Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin.

Delivering the court's decision, Justice Noorin said that High Court Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid had erred in several decisions, and that there was no element of dishonesty when the former Youth and Sports Minister instructed his staff to remove money from Bersatu's youth branch Armada’s bank accounts.

She said the trial judge did not take into account the procedures and contradictory evidence, and also took into account evidence given by witnesses under duress from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

She said the instructions to withdraw the money at the time were based on valid concerns, and his conduct was reasonable as he was legally entitled to the monies.

“The learned trial judge did not look at evidence on all grounds, and we consider the non-direction of the learned trial judge amounts to misdirection,” she said.

“We reviewed and found the judge failed to consider all the evidence in the case and that there was a serious lapse in the decision-making process. The judge must explain how his logic considered all the evidence in the defence.

“As such, the conviction and sentences are set aside,” she concluded.

While the verdict was being read, Syed Saddiq — dressed in a black suit and tie — could be seen nodding at times and taking notes. About 25 minutes in, he was seen wiping his eyes.

Singer and actress Bella Astillah, who sat with Syed Saddiq’s family members in court, was dressed in a floral blue baju kurung.