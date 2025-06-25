PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — The acting president of the United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz, today said the party would meet later today to discuss its future.

Following the acquittal of Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on graft and corruption charges, she said they no longer needed to find a way to move forward under the weight of his conviction, and that no time had been wasted.

"Syed Saddiq proved his innocence today and we're grateful. We always believed in him and that justice would prevail. We at Muda and the central committee will be meeting later today to discuss the party's future, and anything that comes up, we will inform you promptly," she told reporters when met at the Court of Appeal.

Syed Saddiq remains a key figure in Muda, despite stepping down as president in 2023 following his initial conviction.

On November 9, 2023, the High Court sentenced the former youth and sports minister to seven years’ imprisonment, two strokes of the cane, and a RM10 million fine for the misappropriation of funds belonging to Armada.

The sentence covered four charges: one for abetting criminal breach of trust involving RM1 million from Armada’s funds, one for misappropriating RM120,000 from the Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise account, and two for money laundering — each involving RM50,000 transferred into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account.

Today, he was acquitted by the Court of Appeal of all charges, after a three‑judge panel found that the trial judge had erred in evaluating the defence’s evidence.