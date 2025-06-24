KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Batik Air turned around its Kuala Lumpur-Dubai Flight OD713 early Tuesday due to the sudden closure of airspace over Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The plane was instructed to return to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after it could not proceed on its scheduled route.

The airline said it acted in full compliance with international aviation safety advisories and prioritised passenger and crew safety.

Upon return to KLIA, all affected passengers received assistance including hotel stays, meals and transportation.

Travellers were offered either full refunds or the option to rebook the next available flight.

Both Qatari and Emirati airspaces have since reopened, allowing Batik Air to resume Dubai-bound operations from Wednesday.

The airline said it is monitoring geopolitical developments and coordinating with aviation regulators and air traffic providers.

Iran attacked the Al Udeid US military base in Doha last night, causing the latest upheaval to air travel in a normally busy region.

Airlines have also suspended flights to the Middle East and rerouted around the region due to the Iran-Israel war, which is now under a claimed ceasefire.