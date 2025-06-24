KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — More Malaysians believe artificial intelligence (AI) could improve their jobs, but growing fears about job loss cast a long shadow.

According to the Ipsos AI Monitor 2025, 54 per cent of Malaysians now think AI will enhance their jobs in the next three to five years, up from 39 per cent in 2024.

This signals growing confidence in AI’s workplace potential, especially in Southeast Asia where support is higher than the global average.

But the same survey found that 63 per cent of Malaysians fear AI could replace their current job within that same timeframe.

This puts Malaysia among the countries with the highest levels of job-related anxiety linked to AI, behind only Thailand and Indonesia.

At the same time, 55 per cent of Malaysian respondents said AI makes them feel nervous, up from 50 per cent last year.

The data suggest Malaysians are increasingly aware of AI’s double-edged impact — boosting efficiency on one hand, and threatening job security on the other.

Despite these fears, public trust in government oversight remains strong, with 73 per cent saying they trust Putrajaya to regulate AI use responsibly.

“This presents a crucial opportunity for Malaysia to strike a balanced path — embracing innovation while safeguarding public trust and workforce resilience,” said Ganesan Periakarruppan, the principal of Ipsos Strategy3 at Ipsos Malaysia.

“This is in line with the various initiatives and efforts carried out by the government to capitalize on AI as an economic growth catalyst while improving public service and ensuring responsible AI development.”

This trust far exceeds that found in developed countries such as Japan and the United States.

Experts say that managing this anxiety while encouraging AI adoption will be key to Malaysia’s success in the digital economy.

Ipsos said Malaysians also believe AI has already made a difference, with 75 per cent saying it has changed their daily lives in the past few years.

The survey involved 500 Malaysian adults between March 21 and April 4, and forms part of a wider global poll.