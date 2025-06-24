MELAKA, June 24 — Four enforcement agency personnel have been remanded for five days over a RM2,000 bribe allegedly taken to avoid action against a man found alone with another person in a vehicle along Jalan Melaka Mall here on June 13.

Magistrate Sharda Shiena Mohd Suleiman granted the five-day remand until this Saturday for the four male suspects following an application by the Melaka Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

According to sources, the four men were detained between 3.50 pm and 4 pm yesterday when they turned up for a suspect identification session at the Melaka MACC office.

Melaka MACC director Adi Supian Shafie, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama