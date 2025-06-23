PUTRAJAYA, June 23 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today said he has asked the police to take firmer action against cable theft incidents along railway tracks.

He was responding to concerns raised by Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) over a series of cable thefts at specific locations along the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) route, which spans Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor.

“Firstly, MRL will implement mitigation measures to ensure greater safety at the site. However, I have also contacted the Home Minister to request that the police take firmer action on this matter.

“Cable theft is not only happening at the ECRL site. As I have previously revealed, Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) has faced numerous delays due to cable theft, and action will be taken by the police. I have requested that the police take firm action,” he told a press conference at his ministry’s headquarters.

Loke said cable theft should not be treated as a normal crime, as it poses a threat to national security.

“I have openly called for the police to treat this not merely as a case of theft. This involves public safety, it disrupts public order, and it affects national security.

“Therefore, stricter action under more stringent laws should be taken. That said, I will leave it to the discretion of the police to decide the appropriate course of action, but we cannot treat this as just an ordinary case of theft,” he added.

Earlier, national news agency Bernama reported that MRL chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak had raised concerns over a series of cable theft incidents that could disrupt the planning and operational timeline of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, which is currently in a critical phase ahead of its targeted completion in December 2026.

He said the incidents not only raise the cost of repairs and replacements but also risk delaying the train testing and commissioning schedule, which is expected to begin in June 2026.

Darwis noted that if CCCC fails to complete the project on time — operations are slated to begin in 2027 — the conglomerate could incur losses of RM1.25 million per day.