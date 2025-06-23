KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force has announced a board of inquiry to determine the cause of a landing mishap involving a CN235-220M aircraft in Kuching, Sarawak, this morning.

The aircraft encountered nose landing gear issues while touching down at Kuching International Airport at about 11.15am.

It had just completed a logistics flight from Labuan and Kota Kinabalu.

No one on board was injured and the RMAF confirmed all personnel were safe.

The incident gained public attention after photos of the grounded aircraft circulated online.

Investigators will examine the mechanical fault and evaluate safety protocols used during the flight.