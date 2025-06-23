PETALING JAYA, June 24 — A total of 203 bus-related accidents were reportedly recorded in Malaysia over a 29-month period from January 2023 to May this year, resulting in 39 deaths, 68 serious injuries, and 197 minor injuries.

According to a report in Utusan Malaysia, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said driver behaviour and vehicle condition were among the main causes of the crashes.

“Among them, drivers become fatigued from long hours without rest, lose focus, or exceed speed limits — especially on steep or slippery roads,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that inexperience, poor bus handling skills, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs also contributed to the incidents.

Of the total accidents, 104 occurred in 2023, 61 so far in 2024, and 38 in the first five months of this year.

Mechanical issues such as sudden brake or steering failure, worn-out tyres, or non-functioning lights were also identified as causes.

“Some accidents happened due to pressure from operators chasing tight schedules, with some buses not undergoing proper checks before departure,” Mohd Yusri said.

He also cited poor road conditions, bad weather, overcrowded buses, and weak company oversight as contributing factors.