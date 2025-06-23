KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — A new regulation requiring Malay-language listings on major e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop has been temporarily postponed following a wave of public backlash.

The ruling, which was set to be enforced on June 24 under the Consumer Protection (Electronic Trade Transactions) Regulations 2024 (CPETTR 2024), had sparked concern among online sellers when it was first reported by Nanyang Siang Pau on June 20.

In response to the uproar, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living issued a statement confirming that it would meet with major platform operators to discuss the issue and gather feedback.

Acknowledging the strong public reaction, the Ministry clarified that enforcement of the Malay-language listing requirement would be delayed for further review.

The CPETTR 2024 was designed to strengthen consumer protection in digital commerce.

It mandates that online sellers provide accurate company details, including their name, contact information, and business address. More controversially, it requires all product titles and descriptions to be in Bahasa Malaysia, although brand names can remain in their original language. Additional language translations could also be included.

Sellers of certain products would also need to provide valid certifications to prove compliance with safety standards.

Non-compliance with these rules could lead to hefty fines. Individuals face penalties of up to RM50,000 or three years in jail for the first offence, while companies could be fined up to RM100,000. Repeat offenders risk facing double penalties.

The initial enforcement announcement triggered an uproar among sellers, many of whom scrambled overnight to translate listings, flooding online communities with concerns and complaints.

Although the regulation remains in place, the ministry confirmed that enforcement — particularly the Malay-language listing requirement — has been temporarily suspended.

The implementation timeline will be reviewed based on feedback from platform operators, according to a letter signed by the ministry’s Director of Enforcement, Datuk Azman Adam.

While no new enforcement date has been announced, many sellers are urging the government to provide clearer guidelines, technical support, and avoid a one-size-fits-all policy.