JOHOR BARU, June 22 – Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has reportedly urged federal authorities to entrust state leaders with the authority to approve and implement development projects more efficiently, amid hundreds of stalled construction plans in Johor.

Berita Harian quoted the Johor menteri besar proposing that his state be allowed to pioneer a decentralised model for project implementation, saying this could improve delivery and accountability.

“If they’re not ready to implement this nationwide, let Johor be the pioneer,” he was quoted saying.

“God willing, Umno and Barisan Nasional leaders in Johor will uphold their responsibilities with integrity, for the sake of religion, race and country.”

He said a total of 222 development projects worth an estimated RM10 billion in Johor, scheduled between 2016 and last year, have yet to begin.

Onn Hafiz said the stalled projects, which include roads, mosques, hospitals and health clinics, were intended to benefit the public but remain unimplemented.

“When I asked about it in meetings, they told me not to worry, that they would check with the respective ministries and the projects would be approved. All these projects are meant for the people, and yet, to this day, not a single one has started,” he said.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Johor Umno chief, warned that party leaders would be blamed by the public if the projects continue to stall.

“Councillors, village heads, community leaders — don’t just attend meetings for show. If these projects are not moving, if the allocations are not properly utilised, let me ask you — who will the people be angry with?

“The agencies or the Umno leaders? They’ll be angry with us. That’s why we need to get on the ground and check,” he said.

Onn Hafiz also voiced frustration over the persistent delays and the impact on public welfare.

“I don’t like reprimanding others, but when it affects the well-being of the people, do not test my resolve. I will fight wholeheartedly for the people and the state of Johor — that’s the spirit of Johor Umno,” he said.



