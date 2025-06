KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Tunku, here.

The meeting lasted for approximately two hours.

According to a post on the official Facebook account of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the Prime Minister briefed His Majesty on the latest developments and a range of current issues. — Bernama