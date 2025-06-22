BUKIT MERTAJAM, June 22 — The Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) will not hesitate to revoke the operating licences of Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ) and Temporary Labour Quarters (TLQ) if operators fail to comply with the provisions under the Employees’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said the warning followed a commotion involving a group of foreign workers at a TLQ operating in a hotel here on Friday, which caused unease among local residents.

He said Act 446 stipulated the provision of suitable housing and basic amenities for foreign workers, but that employers must also prioritise workers’ welfare, safety, and discipline to avoid negative impacts on the surrounding community.

“CLQs and TLQs are meant to centralise the accommodation of foreign workers so that it doesn’t affect local neighbourhoods. So it’s very important to have this system. I have discussed this matter with the operators of such facilities.

“I’ve also issued a reminder to ensure that workers’ welfare is safeguarded and that their presence does not disturb the community. If they fail, I will not hesitate to instruct the Labour Department (JTK) and local authorities (PBT) to revoke their licences,” he said at a press conference here today.

Also present were Penang Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye and Penang Labour Department deputy director A. Thanavalli.

Sim said the foreign worker permits of the companies involved could also be cancelled, stressing that such actions were not meant to be punitive against industries or employers, but to ensure they understood the consequences of failing to manage their workers responsibly.

He added that the hotel in Bukit Mertajam had been approved by the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) to operate as a TLQ until 2027, and had also obtained certification from the Labour Department.

A total of 1,113 migrant workers were housed at the TLQ — comprising 946 from Bangladesh, 129 from Nepal and 38 from Myanmar.

Sim said the incident last Friday night occurred when a group of migrant workers gathered outside the premises to protest against a TLQ supervisor who had allegedly collected money from them for certain purposes without the company’s knowledge.

He said the case was being investigated by the police, and JTK was also conducting checks to ensure compliance with Act 446.

Earlier, the media reported that police arrested 46 foreign men following the disturbance outside the hotel used as a workers’ hostel. — Bernama