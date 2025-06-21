KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 – Malaysia has temporarily shut its embassy in Iran and ordered the immediate return of all diplomatic staff following escalating tensions in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said today.

New Straits Times quoted him saying the decision was made in response to a wave of Israeli airstrikes on Iran, with Malaysia joining several other countries that have already withdrawn their diplomatic missions from the country.

“I have instructed all embassy personnel, including the ambassador, to leave. All Malaysians have been asked to exit Iran,” he said.

He added that some have declined to leave, including three students in Qom and one in Isfahan, who are based far from Tehran.

Last week, Putrajaya said all Malaysians currently in Iran have been strongly urged to leave the country immediately amid the heightened security situation following Israel’s aggression against Iran.

The Foreign Ministry said the situation in Iran remains highly volatile and may take a turn for the worse without warning.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil previously said that the government would evacuate all Malaysians from Iran yesterday.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Higher Education said it will continue to monitor Malaysian students currently in Iran after identifying seven there, although the exact number remains uncertain as some are there under self-sponsorship.





